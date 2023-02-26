Dubuque man arrested for crystal meth possession, hitting person with baseball bat.

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) - Dubuque Police arrested a man Saturday night after he hit someone with a baseball bat following an argument.
Michael Blackburn, 36 of Dubuque got into the argument with a man in the intersection of 16th Street and Central Avenue around 11:30 p.m. The attack left his victim with cuts on both arms and his right ear. He also complained of pain to his head and finger.
Once officers arrived, Blackburn fled the scene before eventually getting caught. As police searched him, they located a clear plastic bag containing over 2 grams of crystal meth in his pants pocket.
Blackburn now faces several charges including willful injury and drug possession. He's currently in custody at the Dubuque County Jail on a $10,000 bond.