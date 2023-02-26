 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Iowa...

Black Hawk Creek at Hudson affecting Black Hawk zone.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT TO WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Black Hawk Creek at Hudson.

* WHEN...From late Monday night to Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Water affects Iowa Highway 58. Fletcher
Avenue in Waterloo is flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 AM CST Sunday the stage was 6.1 feet and near steady.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Dubuque man arrested for crystal meth possession, hitting person with baseball bat.

  • 0
Handcuffs

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) - Dubuque Police arrested a man Saturday night after he hit someone with a baseball bat following an argument. 

Michael Blackburn, 36 of Dubuque got into the argument with a man in the intersection of 16th Street and Central Avenue around 11:30 p.m. The attack left his victim with cuts on both arms and his right ear. He also complained of pain to his head and finger.

Once officers arrived, Blackburn fled the scene before eventually getting caught. As police searched him, they located a clear plastic bag containing over 2 grams of crystal meth in his pants pocket.

Blackburn now faces several charges including willful injury and drug possession. He's currently in custody at the Dubuque County Jail on a $10,000 bond. 

