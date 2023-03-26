 Skip to main content
...Slushy and Slick Travel To Develop as Narrow Snow Band Moves
Across Central Iowa Sunday Morning...

.A narrow band of snow will move across central Iowa Sunday
morning. While the precipitation may start as rain in some areas,
a changeover to snow is expected. Snow rates will peak around 1
inch per hour and will be able to overcome warm pavement
temperatures to allow for slushy and slick roads, particularly
untreated and elevated roads.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches with localized higher amounts.

* WHERE...Parts of central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 1 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slushy and slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

Dubuque home total loss after evening house fire

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL)-- Two people were hurt and their home is a total loss after a fire just after 9:00 p.m. Saturday.

It happened on the 8200 block of Wildlife Ridge. The Dubuque County Sheriff's office, Key West, Bernard and the Centralia/Peosta fire departments all responded.

Investigators say the fire began in the basement and spread through the home. Two people inside were hospitalized for smoke inhalation, but they were shortly released. The total estimated loss is at $750,000 dollars. 

A cause has not been determined. 