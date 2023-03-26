Dubuque home total loss after evening house fire

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL)-- Two people were hurt and their home is a total loss after a fire just after 9:00 p.m. Saturday.
It happened on the 8200 block of Wildlife Ridge. The Dubuque County Sheriff's office, Key West, Bernard and the Centralia/Peosta fire departments all responded.
Investigators say the fire began in the basement and spread through the home. Two people inside were hospitalized for smoke inhalation, but they were shortly released. The total estimated loss is at $750,000 dollars.
A cause has not been determined.