Dubuque family celebrates Mother's Day with newborn son

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) - Just three days ago, Sunday for Katie and Andrew Breitbach was just like any other Mother's Day. That all changed early Friday morning when Sunday became their first Mother's Day celebrated as parents.
"I just feel so blessed to be able to hold my new baby, on Mother’s Day."
Atlas Breithbach was born at UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital in Dubuque at 1 a.m. on Friday.
Katie says going through the pregnancy has showed her the type of courage and determination it takes to bring new life into the world, making her feel empowered.
‘It’s really just showed me the true courage, determination that it takes to bring new life into the world and I just feel really empowered to be part of such a strong group of women."
She says they decided on the name Atlas because it resembles someone who's strong and because they wanted to choose a unique name for him. Her mom was at the birth, Katie says she's been giving her advice on being a new mom.
“Be determined, push through it, just you know remember what’s on the other side. It’s all going to be worth it.”
With the tight turnaround from Friday to Sunday, Katie says their Mother's Day plans likely will involve her snuggling up with her newborn and getting some work done in their garden. She thanks the team at Finley, who helped her begin this new chapter.