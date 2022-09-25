Dubuque Coalition for Non-Violence organization holds rally against upcoming state gun amendment

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) - The Dubuque Coalition for Nonviolence held a rally at the Dream Center Playground on Saturday afternoon to speak out against gun violence across the country and in Iowa.
Several speakers, including March For Our Lives Iowa Co-director Esha Bolar, took the stage. Bolar and others spoke out against Public Measure One on the November ballot.
If passed, the measure would add language to Iowa's constitution that states it's a "fundamental individual right" to keep and bear arms.
While speaking to the crowd on hand, Kate Parks spoke about how gun violence has personally affected her family.
"On July 10 of this summer, my husband Todd and I took our two kids to the Maquoketa Caves State Park for the first time. It was magical to see how excited they were to explore the caves and to take in the wonder of that place," Parks said. "On July 22, I shared the news story about the murders at the Caves with my husband. I texted it to him, because it was so shocking. We had just been there 12 days before that."
Hours later, Parks said she learned the victims were her husband's cousins. Sarah, Tyler, and their 6-year-old daughter Lula Schmidt were shot and killed while camping in the state park. Their nine-year-old son Arlo survived the shooting. It was a random act of violence perpetrated by someone with a ghost gun.
"Tyler was the same age as my husband and our kids are the same age. We have a lot in common. Tyler and Sarah were good people," Parks said. "They were wonderful parents. Lulu and our son Henry were always together at family reunions. They were always playing together. One year they even had the same T-shirt they were both wearing, which was unplanned. This family was shattered for no reason."
Parks talked about how the family is holding up.
"The weight of the grief of losing people you love is so heavy and the vulnerability and the loss of safety you feel when this happens is constant," Parks said. "I felt and sometimes feel danger in situations that I would never have felt that way in the past."
Parks said she worries about the emotional toll the shooting will take on her family now and in the future, particularly on Arlo, who is growing up without his mom, dad and sister.