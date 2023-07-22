Drowning victims at Lake MacBride identified

SOLON, Iowa (KWWL) - Johnson County Sheriff has identified the two people that drowned after their canoe flipped on lake MacBride in Solon Friday afternoon.
Sheriff deputies say Cedar Rapids residents Suad Al Yasiri, 28 and Willie Davis, 23. Both drowned after they went into the water around 3:45 p.m.
Sheriff deputies responded to the lake to begin a search and rescue operation along with the Johnson County Metro Dive Team. They recovered the victims at 6:50 p.m. and 7:04 p.m.
Both victims were taken to UIHC for an autopsy. Neither were wearing a life jacket.
The incident remains under investigation.