Driver dies after crashing into house and retaining wall in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) - One person has died in a singular vehicle accident in Dubuque Thursday.
The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office responded to a residence located at 10810 off Highway three at 3:16 p.m. The scene is near Hiawatha Pioneer Trail, the Dubuque Driving Range and Alt's Mini Storage.
Deputies say the driver hit a house and collided with a retaining wall before their vehicle came to a rest. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver's identity is being withheld at this time. An investigation into what caused the crash is still under investigation.
Sherill Fire Department and the Dubuque County Medical Examiner Investigator assisted at the scene.