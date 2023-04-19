Driver dead after rollover crash in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- UPDATE: A 49-year-old woman from Eldora died in a rollover crash in Waterloo on Thursday. Kelly Good was identified as the victim of the crash.
Waterloo police were called to Hoff and Shaulis just after 6:00 p.m., for a rollover accident off the gravel.
The driver was ejected from the vehicle. Officers did perform life saving measures, and they were taken to MercyOne for further treatment.
We do not have an update on their condition. They were the only occupant and the only car involved.