Downtown Waterloo celebrates Earth Day with a bar crawl sip n' stroll

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - After a week of helping clean up parts of the Cedar Valley and learning about the importance of sustainability and preservation. Students involved in the special event management class at UNI partnered with Main Street Waterloo Saturday for a Sip n' Stroll bar crawl to celebrate Earth Day.
Around 50 people met up at Anton's Garden gazebo to begin the crawl to six participating businesses. Including Smitty's Screaming Eagle, Daq King, Doughy Joey's, Broken Record, and Fester's.
When they arrived at the businesses, people were able to get raffles for prizes which were handed out every hour.
In honor of Earth Day, all proceeds raised from the sip n' stroll will be going to Main Street Waterloo's Main Street Sweep for their cleanup day through downtown.
Anyone interested in volunteering during the Main Stret Sweep can learn more about it here.