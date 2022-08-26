 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Don Bosco beats Easton Valley

  • 0

GILBERTVILLE(KWWL)--In a matchup two top eight man football teams, Don Bosco beats Easton Valley 34-30 in a shootout in Gilbertville. The Dons rallied to win this season opener.