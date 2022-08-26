GILBERTVILLE(KWWL)--In a matchup two top eight man football teams, Don Bosco beats Easton Valley 34-30 in a shootout in Gilbertville. The Dons rallied to win this season opener.
Don Bosco beats Easton Valley
Rick Coleman
Sports Director
