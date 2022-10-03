Domestic violence deaths in Iowa declining from 2021

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- According to a new report from the Domestic Violence Fatality Chronicle, twelve people in Iowa have died of domestic violence in the first eight months of 2022, which is down slightly from 2021.
Of the twelve killed so far in 2022, nine of them were women, and three of them were bystanders.
During the same time period in 2021, 17 deaths were recorded. By the end of 2021, there were 20 people who had died of domestic violence. Fourteen of them were women, four were men, and two of them were bystanders.
“While the report shows a slight decline in the number of domestic violence deaths in the state through the first eight months of 2022, these tragic deaths are still too many,” said CVAD Director Sandi Tibbetts Murphy in a press release.
The latest report includes the deadly shootings at Taboo Nightclub in Cedar Rapids and the Cornerstone Church in Ames, as well as six other domestic violence events. According to the report, four of the incidents included firearms.
“Firearms remain the primary cause of death in domestic violence homicides,” Tibbetts Murphy said in a press release. “Since 1995, 55% of victims in these cases have died via firearm. The tragedies of these immediate deaths continue to ripple through families and communities.”