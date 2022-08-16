Districts missing dozens of teachers one week out from school year

IOWA CITY/WATERLOO Iowa (KWWL)-- Across the country kids are getting ready for their first day of school, but because of a nation and state-wide teacher shortage, classrooms are looking a little different this year.
The shortage is impacting each step of the process-- beginning from students in college considering the degree, to keeping current teacher retained in education.
Mark McDermott is the associate dean for Teacher Education and Student Services at the University of Iowa, he says their program works intensely with the Iowa City Community School District to encourage students to teach. Each year when schools reach out for new graduates, he also says the inquiry has gotten bigger, and more widespread.
"Now what we’re really seeing is that the inquiries that we get about whether or not we have graduates available are across all content areas, districts are looking for elementary teachers, and they’re having troubles filling in something like social studies teachers, and some of the positions that used to be not so challenging to fill,” he explained.
Mike Beranek, the Iowa State Education Association President says current rhetoric surrounding education is part of the issue.
“Individuals who are working in education with a degree are earning 23.5% less than similar degrees careers, so that disparity continues to grow," he said.
Adding, "if we want to make sure all our students thrive- and Iowa remains economically vibrant, we have to narrow that gap between the private sector and what our private schools are receiving for funding from the state.”
At the Iowa City Community Schools District, there are currently 17 openings for teachers or substitute teachers. In Waterloo, 37, Cedar Rapids, 54, and Dubuque 11.
Thankfully, Chief Human Resource Officer Nick Proud at ICCSD says, the school year shouldn't be impacted at their schools. "Right now we’re all probably competing for the same few people. But we are in a good situation, where when we’ve had openings— except for some of our really unique certifications we have been fortunate," Proud said.
Still, as a former elementary school principal, he's noticed the changes in applications.
"I remember as an elementary school principal it was common that we would have over one hundred applicants for an elementary school job, and now we have quite a bit less. Thankfully we’re still getting applicants because some other places are facing different obstacles there, but it’s becoming quite a bit less than it has been in the past," he explained.
As the first day of school approaches, Proud is hopeful they'll be able to hire more people on throughout the school year.
"We’re not short in any essential areas, there’s some things we would like to add some people in but nothing that’s causing us a significant challenge or anything, so as we get ready for the first day of school we’re feeling really good about what we’re going to be able to off kids," he concluded.
Waterloo Schools Director of Schools & Community Relations Akwi Nji says, despite the large number of openings, the district is adjusting to employees needs.
"I keep getting updates saying this position is filled or that position is filled. So we're sitting really well. What I would say is that as an organization we are really aware that like other employers around the country that employee's needs are shifting and changing," Nji said.
They also don't expect openings to harm the new school year. They are encouraging families to get ready.
"So, really trying to get the word out through our schools and to our families that... having those students ready with their supplies and their smiles on day one is really important to just get that year started on the best foot," she said.