Dike-NH crushes Cascade 48-14 in 1A State Playoffs

DIKE(KWWL)--The Dike-New Hartford Wolverines broke a 7-7 first quarter tie with Cascade and the Wolverines raced to a convincing 48-14 first round Class 1A victory. Dike-NH improves to 7-2 while Cascade's season ends at 5-4. 

