Dike-New Hartford beats South Hardin 33-8

DIKE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Dike-New Hartford beat South Hardin 33-8 tonight in Dike. 1A's 6th ranked Wolverines improve to 3-1 with the win.
- Rick Coleman
Rick Coleman
Sports Director
