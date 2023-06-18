Des Moines police officers stabbed, kicked, bitten while responding to domestic incident

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL)- Three Des Moines Police officers were seriously hurt while responding to a domestic dispute on Sunday afternoon.
The Des Moines Police Department said one of the officers was stabbed in the thigh, another was bitten and the third was kicked in the face. Des Moines Police said all three have serious injuries but are expected to survive. All three went to a local hospital.
The officers responded to a house in the 73000 block of Southwest 15th Street just before 12:30 p.m. after a woman called 911 and said her ex-boyfriend, 23-year-old Pierce Nicholas Cruz, was at her house and refused to leave.
Cruz was not there when officers arrived on the scene but returned around 1:18 p.m. after the officers left. Officers returned to the house and confronted Cruz.
Des Moines Police said just after 1:30 p.m., the officers radioed for help and said they were in a physical altercation, and one of them was stabbed.
Two of the injured officers have been with the department for 17 and 18 years, while the third has only been on the force for a year.
Officers arrested Cruz and charged him with the following offenses:
- Violating a no contact order
- 2 counts of willfully causing bodily injury
- Assault on a police officer with the intent to commit serious injury
Des Moines Police said detectives are still investigating what happened.