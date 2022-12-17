Democrats crush Iowa with loss of 'first in the nation' caucuses, as seen on The Steele Report

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) For fifty years, Iowa had the distinction and monumental advantage of being 'first in the nation' in the presidential nominating process.
While the Republican Party says it will keep Iowa first in 2024, Democrats have already removed Iowa from its early process, replacing Iowa with South Carolina, Nevada, New Hampshire, Georgia and Michigan.
This is, by no means, a shock.
For years, many Democrats have been looking for reasons to toss Iowa from the perch. Iowa is a state many Democrats view as no longer demographically representative of the nation's population.
While opponents can quickly point to the smartphone App failure on caucus night in 2020 as the last straw, so to speak, Iowa's caucus demise has been almost certain for some time.
KWWL Political analyst, Dr, Chris Larimer, of the University of Northern Iowa, says it's no surprise, "The Democratic National Committee put out the report saying, in the future, they want these early events or early states to have three things: diversity, to be competitive, and, whether it's a caucus or primary, that it's open and more flexible for all groups of voters."
Larimer adds, "What they were saying is encouraging states to move away from caucuses."
"It's a difficult process. States have been moving away from caucuses because of the difficulty on comparing turnout in caucus states to primary states."
There were the big issues of 2020, but, also in 2012, this time on the Republican side.
On caucus night (January 3, 2012) Mitt Romney appeared to be the Iowa winner by a mere eight votes over Rick Santorum. But, two weeks later, recanvassing showed Santorum had won by 34 votes.
However, by that time, Santorum had lost any momentum he most certainly would have gained from winning Iowa.
A week after Iowa, on January 10, 2012, Romney won New Hampshire.
Santorum finished a distant forth, perhaps because no one yet knew Santorum had actually won the Iowa GOP Caucus the week before. We'll never know for sure.
Dr. Larimer points to 2012, 2020 and other years, as giving Democrats who oppose Iowa, the ammunition they have been seeking to help topple Iowa from the top spot.
"Anyone who ran for President had to come to Iowa and come through the small towns. It forced candidates to do the 'retail politics.' That was unique to Iowa, and that's what a lot of people appreciated about Iowa going first."
Iowa Democrats will have a new leader going forward, as Ross Wilburn just announced he will not seek a second term as Iowa Democratic Party Chair.
