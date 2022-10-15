Delaware County now under burn ban

DELAWARE COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL)- A burn ban is now in place for Delaware County. It took effect at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
Delaware County Emergency Manager Mandy Bieber requested the ban on behalf of all fire departments in the county on Friday.
The State Fire Marshall determined that open burning poses a danger to life or property because of dry conditions.
"Negligible rain combined with gusty, dry winds have created conditions where even a small spark could create an out of control situation," Delaware County Emergency Management wrote on Facebook. "We appreciate your help to keep our responders safe!"
The burn ban will continue until local officials determine the dangerous conditions are no longer present.