Delaware County Board of Supervisors send letter to Iowa Utilities Board opposing proposed Navigator pipeline

MANCHESTER, Iowa (KWWL)- The Delaware County Board of Supervisors sent a letter to the Iowa Utilities Board, expressing their "unanimous opposition" to a proposed pipeline project more than 1,300 miles long, spanning five states.
The Navigator Heartland Greenway CO2 pipeline would cover 810 miles in Iowa and cross through 33 counties. In the KWWL viewing area, that includes Butler, Bremer, Fayette, Buchanan and Delaware counties.
The Navigator pipeline would transport 15 million tons of liquid carbon dioxide each year. It would then be transferred from local facilities to permanent underground storage locations in South Central Illinois.
"As a County, we stand for the health, safety and wellbeing of our residents and businesses for the present and future," the letter said.
In the letter, the Board of Supervisors outlined their concerns with the project, specifically mentioning long-term compaction, drain tile damage and future loss of crop yields.
"Our landowners have many concerns about what happens during construction and long-lasting effects after construction," The Board of Supervisors wrote. "Historically, the pipeline that cut through Delaware County 20 plus years ago left many acres of land that will never return to its original state, crop loss of 50-70 bushels per acre over the pipeline easement, and the ground is not firm."
In August, Navigator held an informational meeting in Manchester to discuss the proposal with the public. Many in the crowd were outspoken in their opposition to the pipeline's construction in their county. Some said they did not want a limited liability company (LLC) building on their land.
The Iowa Utilities Board requires the public meetings before Navigator can petition for a permit. In the company's projected timeline, the petition would be filed in October with construction anticipated to commence in the first half of 2024.
The Bremer and Butler County Board of Supervisors have also submitted letters opposing the pipeline's construction in their counties to the Iowa Utilities Board. The Oelwein City Council passed a resolution opposing the project.
"We are concerned about the proper and full restoration of agricultural land following pipeline construction, interference with proper drainage, the effects of pipeline construction on long-term soil health and other possible negative environmental impacts," The Bremer County Board of Supervisors wrote in their letter. "We are also concerned the loss of economic value on residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural land used by the pipeline will be long-term, not just temporary."
Navigator highlights economic and environmental benefits in its proposal. They estimate the $1.79 billion investment in Iowa would bring 50 permanent jobs to the state while capturing 15 million tons of CO2 each year.
Several of the letters expressed concerns about possible leaks and the potential safety hazards that could arise.
"CO2 is odorless, colorless and heavier than air," The Delaware County Board of Supervisors said. "Navigator representatives said they might consider adding an odorant so that nearby residents might be able to smell if there is a leak. That does not offer adequate protection for our citizens!"
In a letter to the Iowa Utilities Board, Oelwein City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger said, "the threats of personal safety from the proposed Navigator Heartline Greenway would cause undue burdens on public safety."
The Delaware County Board of Supervisors said Navigator has not reached out to their county's emergency services to discuss the potential safety hazards.
"A CO2 pipeline through our county and adjoining counties would cause a need for additional emergency services, additional emergency training, and additional expense to prepare for an unfortunate event that could cause great harm," The letter by the Delaware County Board of Supervisors said. "The safety concern is also adding an unnecessary mental and emotional tolls on landowners, neighbors, and all adjacent communities."
In August, Elizabeth Burns-Thompson, Vice President of Government and Public Affairs with Navigator, said they're focusing on impact and safety at every step.
"Our teams are simultaneously going in looking to distance from population centers while also avoiding environmentally sensitive areas that are known of at that time," Burns-Thompson said.
All four letters also expressed opposition to Navigator's use of eminent domain to acquire land to construct the pipeline on.
Burns-Thompson told KWWL Navigator wants to work with Iowans, especially land owners.
"Eminent domain and pure condemnation doesn't make much sense from a business perspective," she said. "It doesn't save us time, it doesn't save us money, and it doesn't make us any friends. Those are all critical tenets to being good partners and good business operators."
There are two public information meetings scheduled this upcoming week. One is Tuesday in Sibley in Osceola County. The other is in Donnellson in Lee County.
You can read more about the pipeline proposal here.
You can find more information on all of the public hearings on the Iowa Utilities Board website or by clicking here.