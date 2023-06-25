Decorah police investigate home break-ins

DECORAH, Iowa (KWWL)-- Decorah police are looking into two break-ins that happened early this morning.
It happened on Mechanic Street and Division Street around 3:30 a.m. They describe the suspect a mid-twenties man, who's around 6 feet tall and has a medium build. The suspect is said to have shaggy sandy colored hair, and grey sweatpants with a white or tie dyed shirt.
Police are asking anyone with surveillance video in the area to check your feeds for activity they could possibly use. They're also reminding residents to lock all doors at night, as well as vehicles.
Anyone with information is asked to call Decorah police at 563-382-3667.