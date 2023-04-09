Decorah man convicted of murdering his father requests new trial

DECORAH, Iowa (KWWL)- A Decorah man convicted of murdering his father is requesting a new trial.
In March, a Winneshiek County jury found 43-year-old Aaron Whittle guilty of killing his father, Lawrence Whittle, 74, at his home in rural Decorah on March 17, 2022. He told officers he shot his father. The crime scene investigators recorded matched the account Aaron Whittle told them.
Whittle's defense lawyers, Assistant Public Defenders Les Blair III and Theresa Sampson Brown, filed motions in court on Wednesday. They argued he should get a new trial because the court should not have allowed prosecutors to introduce evidence of dead and unhealthy cattle and calves on the Whittle farm.
According to defense lawyers, Larry Intentionally bought or took in sick or "no value" cattle and calves in hopes of making a profit off of them.
"That evidence regarding dead and unhealthy cattle and calves on the Whittle farm had little or no probative value toward the issue of Aaron Whittle's alleged motive, and/or malice aforethought, and it was improper character evidence regarding alleged prior bad acts," attorneys for Whittle wrote.
They argue prosecutors used the animals and evidence the TMR mixer, which is used to ration food for the animals, was "in poor repair" and "inoperable" to "inflames the jury's passions against" Whittle.
Whittle's defense team said the TMR mentioned was no longer in use.
"The prejudicial impact of the evidence far outweighed the dubious probative value of the evidence, and the trial could easily have been presented to the jury without the evidence – it added nothing probative or relevant to the State's case," Whittle's lawyers wrote in their motion for a new trial.
Before the trial, the defense filed a Motion in Limine and asked the judge to prohibit that evidence during the trial, but the judge allowed it.
Whittle was initially charged with first-degree murder but was convicted of second-degree murder Thursday afternoon. Second-degree is similar to first-degree, but there is no provable premeditation as there is with first-degree murder.
"The vast majority of the State's case actually dealt with what the Defendant did after Larry Whittle's death," defense lawyers wrote. "However, there were no facts introduced which actually showed that Aaron planned or intended to shoot and/or kill Larry Whittle at any time BEFORE Larry's death. Everything that happened afterwards displayed a chaotic and poorly thought out attempt to cover up the fact that Larry was dead."
Whittle's defense team also argued prosecutors did not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Whittle acted with "malice afterthought" when he shot and killed his father.
"It is conceivable and understandable that some people will panic and attempt to cover up the fact that they were involved in the death of another person," Whittle's defense lawyers said. "That, by itself, is not sufficient to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Aaron Whittle acted with Malice Aforethought at the time of Larry Whittle's death. This verdict is based upon the jury's emotional reaction to Aaron Whittle's attempt to cover up the death of Larry Whittle."
The defense also filed a motion in arrest of judgment, a request that a judge does not enter any judgment of a plea or guilty verdict.
Whittle is scheduled to be sentenced on May 10. A second-degree murder charge in Iowa carries a sentence of between 20 years to life in prison.