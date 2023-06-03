Cyclists bike trails during annual Bridges Ride

EVANSDALE, Iowa (KWWL) - The warm weather seen in Eastern Iowa recently provided a perfect morning for Saturday's annual Bridges Ride through the Cedar Valley. A day to commemorate the creations and replacements of all the bridges and trails around the area.
The idea started back in 2008 after three bridges were destroyed during the Great Flood after standing for over 100 years.
This year's ride was held at Pfeiffer Park in Cedar Falls and the Cedar Valley Nature Trail in Evansdale where cyclists were given three different options to bike to La Porte City. They could bike the full 60 miles, bike 32 miles, or bike just none miles in a family ride.
At the conclusion of the ride, community members met at the Gilbertville Depot for live music, food, and games.
The ride raises money for various charities and helps out projects in Eastern Iowa. Recent rides have helped crews finish paving the trail of the Cedar Valley Nature Trail allowing it to go from Evansdale through Cedar Rapids and into parts of Ely.
This year's Bridges Ride was helped put on by the Cedar Valley Trails Partnership, the Cedar Valley Cyclists, and the Cedar Valley Bike Collective
You can learn more about the history of the ride here.