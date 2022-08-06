 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values 105 to 110 expected.

* WHERE...Parts of central and southern Iowa mainly south of
Highway 3.

* WHEN...From noon today to 9 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Crop duster damaged after landing in Fayette County

Crop duster crash 2.jpg
Crop duster crash 1.jpg

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) - A crop duster was damaged Friday morning after it crashed into a corn field after clipping a power line.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that they had received a call of the accident at 11:10 a.m.. When they arrived on scene, they learned Nicholas Jerell had been operating a 2006 Robinson R44 when he clipped a powerline near M Avenue and 130th Street, just outside of Fayette.

Jerell was able to control the crop duster into a quick decent and land it safely in a nearby corn field. No one was injured but the helicopter was disabled as a result of the impact.

Arrangements were made to have the crop duster transported away from the scene.

