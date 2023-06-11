Crews to begin dismantling partially collapsed Davenport building on Monday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWWL)- Crews expect to begin dismantling a partially collapsed apartment building in Davenport on Monday.
"The Davenport" apartment building collapsed on May 28, killing three people.
The process is expected to take several weeks. Once they finish dismantling work, crews must remove the debris and clear the site.
The City of Davenport said it has been working with structural engineers, regulators and a contractor to determine the best way to dismantle the building entirely.
"This has been a thorough planning process that has considered asbestos removal and the impact on neighboring properties," the city said on Sunday.
As part of its preparations, the city said it had inspected nearby structures to determine their vulnerability, which resulted in the city ordering residents to evacuate apartments at 400 and 410 North Main Street.