Crews extinguish early morning commercial building fire in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) - Cedar Falls Public Safety Officers extinguished a commercial building fire early Saturday morning.
Crews responded to the 1800th block of W. 8th St. around 1:26 a.m. and saw a fire in the back of the lower-level apartments.
Firefighters made entry and used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire. One resident exited the front of the apartment when crews arrived.
No one was injured and the fire did not affect other tenants. The apartment sustained minor damage and the department determined the fire started on the apartment's stove.
Cedar Falls Public Safety was assisted by Black Hawk County Dispatch and Mercy One Paramedics.