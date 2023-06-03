Crews continue digging through rubble in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWWL)- Recovery operations are continuing this weekend at the site of the partially collapsed building in Davenport.
The Federal Aviation Administration issued a Temporary Flight Restriction or TFR on Friday, prohibiting anyone from flying drones within a one-mile radius of the building.
Crews have started removing pieces of the building to control debris in danger of falling. Iowa Task Force One members are working 12-hour shifts. They are sorting the collapsed building sections by hand before they are carted off by motorized equipment.
The city said the fence securing the site might need to be moved based on the equipment crews working at the site need during recovery operations.
Three people, Brandon Colvin, Ryan Hitchcock, and Daniel Prien are still missing.