Crews cease search for survivors as recovery efforts begin at collapsed Davenport apartment

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWWL) -- Davenport officials said on Friday that the search for survivors in the collapsed apartment complex is over and recovery operations are underway.
While this is the second time this week they have made that announcement, Iowa's Urban Search and Rescue Task Force completed their in depth search on Thursday night.
Heavy machinery have begun to help the recovery process. A tarp was placed over the fence out of respect for the people that may be found in the rubble.
Much of the recovery work is being done by Iowa's Urban Search and Rescue Task Force, who were requested to return on Wednesday after leaving the site on Monday morning.
Fire Chief Mike Carlsten says there were a series of issues from structural stability to utility issues that prevented the city from bringing the team back earlier.
Carlsten says that while he understands that many residents wanted things done faster, the nature of the disaster made quick action difficult.
Carlsten said, "When we have responses like this we focus on trying to get there in minutes or hours. It’s how we time things. Unfortunately with something this large, we’re looking at days and weeks of how we have to do things because it’s a very thoughtful process we have to move through and look at all the 'what if's' before we make decisions.”
Officials shared that the Search and Rescue Task Force finished their search on Thursday, but did not confirm if any bodies or survivors were found.
Crews will remain on scene for at least the next few days as the recovery process gets underway.