Cresco mans drowns in Airport Lake in New Hampton

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa (KWWL) - A Cresco man has died Monday after he drowned at Airport Lake Park in New Hampton.
Deputies with Chickasaw County Sheriff's Office responded to the area around 1:40 p.m. after getting calls that someone was drowning. A water rescue began immediately and crews were on scene for more than four hours until the man's body was recovered from the lake at 5:56 p.m.
The victim has been identified as 52-year-old Alvaro Valdivia Barranco. The Chickasaw County Medical Examiner determined his death likely was an accident and the result of drowning in fresh water. A full autopsy has been requested.
No foul play is suspected.