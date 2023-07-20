Coralville prepares for record breaking RAGBRAI crowds

CORALVILLE, Iowa. (KWWL) - The 50th anniversary of RAGBRAI is just around the corner and cities across Iowa are set to prepare for thousands of cyclists.
Here in Eastern Iowa, preparations are well underway in Tama, Toledo, and Coralville.
Coralville last welcomed RAGBRAI back in 2015 and expects at least 50,000 riders this year when they stop overnight between Tama County and their final destination along the Mississippi River in Davenport.
Cyclists will enter the Johnson County community through a big archway in between the Coralville Recreation Center and North West Junior High.
Mayor Meghann Foster expects many of the cyclists to camp out at Morrison Park alongside food vendors and live music.
"We have received a lot of requests for housing not just at the park but throughout the community," said Foster. "We have a lot of community members that have stepped up and opened up their yards and homes for the record breaking number of riders."
As riders enter Coralville, they will also get the chance to learn about the city's history.
"We have wheat pasting projects that were done in conjunction with an artist named Isaac Campbell and the Coralville Public Library," Mayor Foster said, "We have historic images all over this community as we celebrate 150 years as a community."
With the community expecting record breaking numbers for the 50th anniversary ride, officials at the Iowa River Landing say this will be a great opportunity to showcase local businesses.
"At the IRL Adeva Salon will have a hair washing station going for riders to get their hair washed or braided," said IRL Commercial Property Manager Deanna Printy. "Winestyles will have a wine and pie pairing because we've heard pie is really big for RAGBRAI."
About eight minutes away on Melrose Avenue, Sidekick Coffee and Books said they plan to have a full staff for RAGBRAI.
"We are definitely staffing extra for the weekend and preparing to have extra coffee and baked goods," said Manager Grace Champagne. "I assume you need a lot of caffeine to be able to bike 80 miles a day.
