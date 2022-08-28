Congresswoman Ashley Hinson hosts 2nd annual BBQ Bash in Linn County

WLINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) - Iowa congresswoman Ashley Hinson hosted her second annual Barbeque Bash Sunday at the Linn County Fairgrounds.
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Senator Chuck Grassley, Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks, and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott joined Hinson for the event.
"I love this crowd. I love this energy. It says a lot about Ashley. It's a tribute to the great work she's done representing you in Washington D.C.," Governor Reynolds said.
Ammar Moussa, a spokesperson for the DNC put out a statement about Scott's visit to Iowa.
"While Tim Scott campaigns in Iowa instead of his own state, we're here to remind Iowan families that Senator Scott was a cheerleader in the Senate for handing out billions in tax cuts to big corporations and the ultra-wealthy while leaving the middle class out to dry. Mousa said. "Scott's record supporting policies that could jeopardize Medicare and Social Security, undermining unions, and calling to repeal the Affordable Care Act make abundantly clear how extreme and dangerous Scott and Republicans' agenda is for working Americans."
All four Iowa Republican lawmakers are up for reelection in this year's November midterms.
Congresswoman Hinson is running against State Senator Liz Mathis in Iowa's newly drawn second congressional district. Senator Grassley is trying to win his 8th term in office against Retired Naval Vice Admiral Mike Franken. Congresswoman Miller-Meeks is running against State Senator Christina Bohannan in Iowa's newly drawn first congressional district. Governor Reynolds is running against Deidre DeJear.