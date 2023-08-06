Congresswoman Ashley Hinson holds third annual Barbeque Bash

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL)- Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson held her annual Barbeque Bash at Hawkeye Downs in Cedar Rapids Sunday afternoon.
This is the third year Hinson, who represents Northeast Iowa in the state's second congressional district, has held the fundraising event.
Congresswoman Hinson spoke about the importance of defeating incumbent Democratic President Joe Biden in 2024.
"Their vision for America is very different from ours," Hinson said. "They have opened up our southern border. They have spent trillions of dollars we don't have."
Congresswoman Hinson was joined by Iowa leaders, including Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Congresswoman Marianette Miller-Meeks (R-IA 1), Congressman Zach Nunn (R-IA 3), Senator Chuck Grassley and Senator Joni Ernst.
Governor Reynolds touted recent Republican legislative accomplishments in Iowa, like private school vouchers, preventing transgender girls from competing in girls sports, and further restrictions on abortion passed in July. The abortion restrictions are currently on hold, pending a challenge in the Iowa Supreme Court.
"I think just Iowans are sick and tired of the incompetence that they're seeing. They're sick and tired of the weakness on the world stage," Gov. Reynolds said. "They're sick and tired of the elite lecturing us while they're taking away our freedoms at will. And most important, they're just sick and tired of the disconnect from reality."
Senator Grassley said he believes Republicans are fighting to keep core American values intact.
"They ran on a platform of transforming America," Sen. Grassley said. "Where I hope you and I believe as I do you run on a platform to preserve America."
Several Republican White House hopefuls spoke at the event, including Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, Larry Elder, Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, Perry Johnson, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and Vivek Ramaswamy.
"2024 is make or break for this country. Freedom is fragile. Our founding fathers understood this," DeSantis said.
"Each generation is going to be called upon to step up and preserve freedom when it's under assault," he added.
The presidential candidates made the case for why they believe they are the best choice to run against President Biden. They focused on issues like immigration, the Southern border and taking back control from the government.
"We, the people, create a government that is accountable to us. Not the other way around," Ramaswamy said. "That we sort out our differences through free speech and open debate in the public square. Where every person's voice and vote counts equally."
The First in the Nation Caucus for Iowa Republicans sits 162 days away on Monday, January 15.