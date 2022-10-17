Congresswoman Ashley Hinson admitted to hospital

(KWWL) - Congresswoman Ashley Hinson was admitted to the hospital, to be treated for a kidney infection.
According to her Chief of Staff, Jimmy Peacok, the Congresswoman was admitted Sunday night.
Peacock released the following statement:
"Congresswoman Hinson was admitted to UnityPoint St. Luke's Hospital yesterday evening where she is being treated for a kidney infection. She is looking forward to being back on the road soon. She appreciates all of the prayers and well wishes." -Jimmy Peacok, Chief of Staff.
This comes as Congresswoman Hinson was set to face off against her Democratic challenger, Liz Mathis, on the debate stage Tuesday night.
No word yet on how this will affect Tuesday night's debate.