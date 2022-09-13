Concern grows as deadline for freight rail strike nears

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- The clock continues to tick towards what could be the first national railroad strike in 30 years. Rail companies and the unions have until Friday to reach a deal; if they can't, business groups warn of an economic disaster.
"When you think of our state's exports, in particular, the crop and agriculture-related imports and exports, the strike on the railways could have a really detrimental impact," Jennifer Blackhurst, a professor of business analytics at the University of Iowa's Tippie College of Business said.
BLET and Smart-TD, two unions representing nearly 60,000 conductors and engineers, are threatening to go on strike over quality of life issues. They want the railroads to go beyond the raises and back pay for hours worked since 2020 they are offering to address their concerns about working conditions.
"The railroads are using shippers, consumers, and the supply chain of our nation as pawns in an effort to get our Unions to cave into their contract demands knowing that our members would never accept them," SMART-TD President Jeremy Ferguson and BLET President Dennis Pierce said in a joint statement on Sunday. "Our Unions will not cave into these scare tactics, and Congress must not cave into what can only be described as corporate terrorism."
The railroads have announced 10 of the 12 deals they need to avert a strike.
"It is critical that the remaining unions promptly reach agreements that provide pay increases to employees and prevent rail service disruptions," The National Railway Labor Conference, which represents the rail companies, said in a statement. "However, the two operating craft unions, BLET and SMART-TD, continue to maintain positions that were expressly rejected by" a federal panel.
This summer, President Biden froze negotiations and commissioned a three-person panel to examine the issues. The panel recommended 24% raises and 14% back pay for hours worked since 2020.
A strike could bring 40% of the nation's freight to a grinding halt and stop deliveries of raw materials and products.
"The rail industry has been a backbone of economic growth and industry since the Gilded Age," Daniel Bumblauskas, an Associate Professor of Management at the University of Northern Iowa, said. "What ends up happening is that whenever there's a disruption to one of our transportation logistics flows, whether it's truck drivers or rail, in this case, or ocean barge shipments, it forces the flow to other channels and avenues."
According to the Association of American Railroads, a strike or work stoppage would cost the U.S. economy more than $2 billion daily.
"We already have a constrained trucking logistics sector, where we hear about how we don't have enough truck drivers. You already have a system that's kind of in a situation where that one more straw will break," Bumblauskas said. "It'll lead to additional flow to trucking from the rail, creating even more problems. We already see supply chain disruptions as a result of the pandemic. This is just one more piece of dominoes to fall, which will create more problems for the entire supply chain."
A prolonged strike could lead to the limited availability of certain goods, empty store shelves and higher consumer prices. Some factories could have to close if they can't get the parts they need.
"The smaller retailers tend to struggle more because cost-wise, they don't have the clout to buy and have their own fleet of logistics equipment," Bumblauskas said. "That creates a competitive disadvantage for your small town businesses as well, who can't use that entire infrastructure to their advantage to shift between these modes of transportation."
Rail companies have started to delay some hazardous shipments ahead of the deadline. Blackhurst said that could have enormous implications for Iowa farmers on the cusp of harvest season.
"Ammonia is used in fertilizers that our farmers need to treat their soil as soon as they harvest this year," Blackhurst said. "There is a halt right now on ammonia in the face of the strike because they don't want that hazardous material being stopped at some point and the supply chain if a strike does happen."
President Biden does not have the authority to avert a strike on Friday, but Congress could act to prevent or quickly stop a strike.
According to NBC News, President Biden is being regularly briefed on the status of negotiations leading up to the possible strike. Biden and other senior members of his administration, including Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Agriculture Secretary and Former Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack, have been involved in the discussions in hopes of averting the strike.