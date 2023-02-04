Community members enjoys Ice Harvest Festival in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) - Community members across the Cedar Valley gathered at Big Woods Lake Saturday for the Ice Harvest Festival in Cedar Falls.
Two separate demonstrations were put on by the Amish community to demonstrate how to cut the ice. they also shared stories on the history of ice harvesting in the area.
The Cedar Falls Historical Society helps put the event on and say they are always looking to finding new activities and events to both attract new visitors and keep the old ones coming back.
This year, those activities included tips on how to blacksmith, ice fish, and building snowmen.
The festival first started in 2019, but the executive director for the historical society said they typically hold it for two years in a row, before taking the following year off to take a break.
The festival is expected to go on hiatus in 2024, before coming back to the Cedar Valley in 2025.