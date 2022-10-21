WATERLOO(KWWL)--Waterloo Columbus continues its late season surge as the Sailors beat Denver 14-7 to advance to the second round of the 1A State Football playoffs. The Sailors improved to 6-3 with their fifth win in a row while Denver's season ends at 6-3.
Columbus holds off Denver 14-7 in 1A State Playoff Game
Rick Coleman
Sports Director
