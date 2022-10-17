Columbus Community School District closed on Monday due to break-in; suspect in custody

COLUMBUS JUNCTION, Iowa (KWWL) -- In a press release update from the Columbus Community School District, "extensive vandalism" occurred in six classrooms and three other common areas at Columbus High School. One student is currently in custody and facing charges for the vandalism.
Broken windows, an entrance area, trophy cases, network cables, and other items were vandalized as well.
Charges have been filed for the student that's currently in custody for the vandal acts. With the cleanup efforts in "full-force", the school district is still anticipating for classes to resume on Tuesday.
