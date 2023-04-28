Clayton County Emergency Management shifts flood response to recovery

CLAYTON COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) - With the Mississippi River cresting in McGregor and Guttenberg on Friday, the Clayton County Emergency Management Agency is shifting into the recovery phase.
Sarah Moser, the department's Director, joined us live on the KWWL News at Noon today to provide more information on what this means for residents going forward.
They also posted an update on their Facebook page from the Clayton County Environmental Health & Zoning Administrator who recorded a podcast detailing the health and safety when it comes to flood clean up. You can find that by clicking here.
