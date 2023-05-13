City of Waverly holds dedication ceremony for historic Green Bridge

WAVERLY, Iowa (KWWL) - The city of Waverly held a dedication and memorial ceremony Saturday morning in Brookwood Park to honor the historic Green Bridge that once stood on Third Street Southeast.
Constructed in 1917 as a way to further develop and expand the city, the bridge once placed on the National Historic Register in 2018. Thanks to helping create an avenue to grow the city from across the cedar river to expanding residences. It was torn down in 2021 due to ongoing deterioration.
The Waverly Historic Preservation Commission unveiled a new bronze plaque monument to remember the importance the bridge had for the community.
Don Meyer, the commissioner of the preservation commission says events like these are important to help highlight and bring awareness to the history of the community. Reflected in its architecture and buildings. May is National Historic Preservation Month and the commission likes to hold an event or special celebration every year to showcase the importance of historic preservation in the city of Waverly.
The monument was built using old parts of the bridge that were salvaged after it was torn down with help from students in the GoHawk manufacturing program at Waverly-Shell Rock High School
Meyer says the presence of the bridge helped build elementary schools in the city and expand upon Brokwood Park. He also spoke on how proud he was of the fact that Waverly is home to five historic districts which he commended given the size of Waverly since there are many other communities and towns in Iowa that are much larger, yet only have one historic district.