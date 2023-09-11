City of Nashua under boil advisory KWWL Sep 11, 2023 Sep 11, 2023 Updated 12 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NASHUA, Iowa (KWWL) - The City is currently under a precautionary boil advisory due to a water main break. City officials advise citizens boil drinking water until further notice.The City will provide updates as they come. City of Nashua Facebook Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Thermohydraulics Gastronomy More From KWWL News 7 Waterloo Shop Small: Waterloo businesses take part in Small Business Saturday Updated Nov 26, 2022 Building Industry Firefighters save cat after early morning fire damages Cedar Falls home Updated Dec 26, 2022 News Appeals court pauses Biden student debt relief program while it reviews case Updated Oct 21, 2022 Top Stories Youngkin's Virginia win jolts Democrats, tight race in NJ Updated Nov 3, 2021 Top Stories Crews continue digging through rubble in Davenport Updated Jun 3, 2023 Top Stories Governor Reynolds declares "School Choice Week" Updated Jan 21, 2022 Recommended for you