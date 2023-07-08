City of McGregor expresses frustration over trains blocking crossing for long periods of time

McGregor, Iowa (KWWL)- The City of McGregor said trains traveling along the railroad tracks through town are causing issues and blocking the railroad crossings for extended periods of time.
In McGregor, the railroad tracks run along the Mississippi River and separate the riverfront and boat launch area from the rest of the city.
In a Facebook post this week, the city said it is working with Canadian Pacific Kansas City Railroad to address the issue.
The city is encouraging residents who have to wait 10 minutes or longer at a crossing for a train to pass to contact Canadian Pacific Kansas City Railroad dispatch. The city said the complaints will generate a log and "once so many calls are made, corrective action must be taken per federal regulations."
"No matter how irritable, grumpy or annoyed the dispatch center may be, please keep phoning in these reports as they happen," the city wrote. "They have indicated that they will use this data to determine possible solutions."
According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, Iowa law prohibits railroad companies from blocking a crossing for longer than 10 minutes, except in a handful of cases:
- When necessary to comply with signals affecting the safety of the movement of the trains.
- When necessary to avoid striking an object or person on the track.
- When the train is disabled.
- When necessary to comply with governmental safety regulations, including but not limited to speed ordinances and speed regulations.
The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) has an online system where the public can report blocked crossings.
This past Spring, Canadian Pacific raised the track by over a foot in some cases as crews tried to keep the railroad tracks through town open despite high flood waters.