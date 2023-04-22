City of McGregor asking residents to cut back on water usage

McGREGOR, Iowa (KWWL)- As Mississippi River water levels continue to rise, with it expected to top-recorded river levels in several communities, the city of McGregor is asking residents to cut back on their water usage.
As of Friday, the water was at 20 feet, already flooding over Marquette's boat ramp and riverside recreation area.
According to the National Weather Service, as of Saturday afternoon, the Mississippi River has risen to 20.9 feet in McGregor. It is still in the moderate flood stage but is projected to reach the major flood stage (22.0 feet) by Wednesday morning. It is projected to reach up to 23.7 feet by the morning of Saturday, April 29.
The city said it put flood walls in place, plugged manholes and activated all pumps.
"Our sewer system is working very hard and is keeping up right now," The city wrote on Facebook. "If residents and businesses can take measures to reduce water consumption until flood waters recede, this will be very helpful."
Volunteers were out again on Saturday morning to fill sandbags at the First Street parking lot near Viserion Grain.
The city said it believes they are in a good position with the flood defenses they have already. The Army Corps of Engineers looked at what they had done and told the city they did a "nice job of preparing.
As the river levels and flood waters rise, the city said it might need to expand the flood wall across B Street, which would block access to South McGregor.
The city urged anyone in South McGregor who has yet to evacuate to do so before crews have to block it off.