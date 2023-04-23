City of Ainsworth under Boil Water order

AINSWORTH, Iowa (KWWL)- The City of Ainsworth is under a boil water order. The city is asking residents to only drink tap water after boiling it first.
Crews are making emergency repairs after the Ainsworth water supply well got struck by lightning. The boil order is in effect until further notice.
The city said residents should use boiled or bottled water for things like drinking, making ice, brushing their teeth, and preparing food.
Boiling the water kills all the bacteria and other organisms in the water. To effectively do so, bring all water to a boil for one minute, then let it cool before you use it.
However, tap water is okay to use for bathing or other similar purposes.
The city said the advisory is a precaution until they get results from bacterial sample tests. City officials said they would notify residents when they get the results.