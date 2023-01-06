City email shed light on Cedar Falls fire chief absence

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL)- It has been nearly three months since the city of Cedar Falls placed Fire Chief John Bostwick on leave. City emails, which KWWL obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, show that it stems from an "internal investigation."
Bostwick and another employee from a different city department were both placed on administrative leave on October 19. The investigation involves hours worked.
A source with knowledge of the situation told KWWL that the second person is Mike Nyman, the city's Water Reclamation Manager. According to an automated response from an email sent to him, Nyman is no longer with the city and has recently retired.
Bostwick is a veteran of the Cedar Falls Fire Department and has been with the department for 42 years. He became chief in 2016.
On Wednesday, Cedar Falls Communications Specialist Amanda Huisman confirmed Bostwick is still on paid leave but said she could not release any other information. The city has said that it is a confidential personnel matter and city policy prohibits them from sharing anything more publicly.
KWWL obtained emails from city staff about Bostwick's absence through a FOIA. The city said it could not produce some of the documents KWWL requested because they contained attorney-client communications, attorney work products, or confidential personnel records.
According to the emails obtained by KWWL, Captain John Zolondek is covering the duties and responsibilities of the fire chief job but is not either the acting or interim fire chief. According to the city, there is no vacancy at the chief position, and Bostwick is still the fire chief, so no acting chief has been appointed.
In an email to supervisors on October 19, Cedar Falls Public Safety Director Craig Berte said having Zolondek cover Bostwick's role makes the most sense and causes the least disruption.
The next day, Berte sent an email to community partners telling them Chief Bostwick would be "out of the office for some time." The email went to then Waterloo Fire Chief Pat Treloar, Cedar Falls Utilities director of employee and legal services Susan Abernathy, CFU Gas and Water Operations Manager Jerald Lukensmeyer, University of Northern Iowa Director of Risk Management Joseph Rayzor, UNI Senior Vice President for Finance and Operations Michael Hager, and Black Hawk County Emergency Manager Mindy Benson.
Cedar Falls City Manager Ron Gaines responded to the email and told Berte to "stop sending out emails regarding John's absence."
There is one email from Bostwick himself. It came on November 5 after a reporter called his cell phone to ask about his absence.
"This concerns me greatly as it seems the confidentiality of this matter is spiraling out of control," he wrote.
During the public comment portion of Tuesday night's Cedar Falls city council meeting, Cedar Falls resident Tamie Stahl called the situation an "all-time low."
"Our town needs an experienced fire chief, and he is the only one who has the skills and abilities to fill the job. Our population and business ownership seems to be growing, and we need more fire safety protection, not less," Stahl said. "There has been too much secrecy in this entire process. It is time for the citizens to know what happened, and untrue innuendos of the fire chief Bostwick need to stop."
She said Bostwick had "been gone long enough." She told the city council to do their "due diligence" and reinstate Bostwick as fire chief.
"City Council has the ability to review this issue themselves and reinstate our experienced fire chief and put an end to this madness in waste of a really experienced employee," she said.
As of this week, Bostwick is still on paid administrative leave.