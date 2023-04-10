Chase involving Allison 18-year-old ends in crash at Waverly

WAVERLY, Iowa (KWWL) - A chase ended with an 18-year-old injured Monday morning on Highway 3 near 10th Ave. SW.
Iowa State Patrol says they were chasing a 2008 Volkswagen Beetle driven by 18-year-old Wyatt Mitchell going east on Highway 3 going into Waverly.
Mitchell then steered abruptly going into the north ditch causing the car to vault and roll. This caused Mitchell to be ejected from the car. Mitchell was sent to a local hospital via ambulance.
Below is a map of the approximate area where the chase ended: