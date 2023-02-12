 Skip to main content
Charges filed after early morning rollover accident in Cedar Falls

  • Updated
By Madelyne Rosenberg

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) - Authorities have filed charges after a rollover accident critically injured one person in Cedar Falls early Sunday morning.

Cedar Falls Police responded to Highway 58 and Ridgeway Ave. around 2:25 a.m.

29-year-old Tanner Henning is is charged with OWI 2nd offense, possession or carrying of dangerous weapon while under the influence, driving with a suspended license and failure to maintain control.

Officers discovered the driver lost control while crossing the intersection, entered the southbound ditch, and rolled over before coming to a rest.

The passenger was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries. The driver is being treated for minor injures.