Changes coming to National Cattle Congress

WATERLOO, Iowa. (KWWL) - The National Cattle Congress is steeped in history.
For over a century, the fairgrounds have hosted year-round events and activities.
Now, officials say it's time for a facelift.
The organization believes it's time for some much needed renovations, so more of their buildings can function as a multipurpose space.
The National Cattle Congress is "demoing" some of the older facilities on their Waterloo fairgrounds, including the Ag Building and Estel Hall.
Those buildings are typically used for trade shows but the renovations would make these historic buildings year round facilities, capable of hosting company parties and wedding receptions.
Board President Deb Pullin-Van Auken said their facilities have received interest from across the nation. Until now, the fairgrounds are typically unable to accommodate those inquiries.
"We are getting contacted by people that want to use our facilities but they are too single purpose," Pullin-Van Auken said. "Those are national events that we could get here and bring that economic impact into the Cedar Valley."
"We have got to think about the future," said General Manager Jim Koch. "We want to be here for the community and we have to grow and change."
Koch said although the fairground will undergo many changes, they don't want lose touch with its storied past.
"We are still going to keep the historical figure of why we were here, and we don't ever want to lose that," said Koch.
The National Cattle Congress will also look into construction of a new arena.
While the set costs for this project is unknown at this time, the organization feels confident that they will be able to fundraise much of the money needed for this project.
Koch said the organization is on a five year plan to complete this project.
For more information you can visit their website.