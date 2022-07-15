Central Iowa fourth grader wins world chess championship

(WHO/NBC) -- What started as an afterschool activity has turned a Gilbert, Iowa fourth grader into a world champion.
After learning how to play chess, Irene Fei quickly began beating her parents. She then started to take the game more seriously and won the Iowa K-5th Grade Chess Championship twice, the winning didn't stop.
Irene recently won the World School Chess Championship in Panama for kids 9-years-old and younger.
"Basically we don't know chess at all, when she was kindergarten we just signed her up for some afterschool activities," Irene's dad Zhe Fei said.
"Because, I think in the sixth game I was about to lose because my opponent didn't notice, He offered a draw and I accepted it we both didn't know I was going to lose," Irene said.
After the draw, Irene went on to win the championship.
Next week, she will represent Iowa at a national tournament in California.