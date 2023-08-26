Central City man hurt after crashing his car into corn field

TODDVILLE, Iowa (KWWL)- A Central City man is hurt after authorities say he crashed his car into a cornfield.
It happened just before 8:30 on Saturday evening at Feather Ridge Road and Toddville Road, West of Toddville.
According to the Linn County Sheriff's Office, 43-year-old Adam Roberts was headed north on Feather Ridge Road when he missed a turn and went off the roadway before entering a farm field.
First responders took him to a local hospital. He is expected to survive his injuries. Deputies cited Roberts for failing to maintain control of his car.
Linn County Deputies, Linn County Rescue, Monroe Fire and Center Point Ambulance responded to the crash.