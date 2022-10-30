Central City house a total loss after Sunday fire

CENTRAL CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - Multiple agencies responded to a fire at a Central City home Sunday. The home is being considered a total loss.
The Central City Fire Department responded to the home in the 4700 block of North Alburnett Road at 12:20 to find the home fully engulfed in flames. Linn County Sheriff Deputies arrived on scene shortly thereafter found the roof had partially collapsed.
The homeowners were home at the time but were able to safely get out of the home without injury. They informed authorities they did not own any pets that would have been inside the home at the time of the fire.
Everything inside the house was considered a total loss. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Linn County Sheriff's Rescue 57, Alburnett Fire Department, Coggon Fire Department, Center Point Fire Department, Center Point Ambulance, Marion Fire Department, Prairieburg Fire Department, Troy Mills Fire Department, Monroe Township Fire Department, the Red Cross, and Alliant Energy all assisted at the scene.