Center Point Historical Society opens Depot Museum for the year

CENTER POINT, Iowa (KWWL) - The Center Point Historical Society opened the doors of the Depot Museum for the first time this year on Sunday with a celebration. Celebrating the 100th birthday of their restored piano "Warfield."
This year, the museum is living by the theme "Time Travel: Planes, Trains, and Automobiles." Featuring many different model airplanes, cars, and prints. Museum secretary Sharron Hannen hopes they're able to branch out and attract more visitors in this year than in years past.
The museum already has a list of events planned out for the year. Including:
- May 21 at 2 p.m.: Talk with Marion historian David Wendell as he explains the time pilot Charles Lindbergh landed in Linn County 100 years ago.
- June 4 at 2 p.m.: Coggon farmer Harry Kintzle will visit the museum to talk about his many years of flying
The museum is open every Sunday from 2-5 p.m. through October 29th.
You can learn more about the museum here.