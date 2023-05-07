Center Point Historical Society opens Depot Museum for the year

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 198 REMAINS VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 25 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL IOWA DALLAS JASPER MARSHALL POLK POWESHIEK TAMA IN NORTHEAST IOWA BLACK HAWK IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA APPANOOSE CLARKE DECATUR LUCAS MADISON MAHASKA MARION MONROE RINGGOLD UNION WARREN WAYNE IN SOUTHEAST IOWA DAVIS WAPELLO IN SOUTHWEST IOWA ADAIR ADAMS CASS TAYLOR THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ADAIR, ADEL, ALBIA, ALLERTON, ATLANTIC, BEDFORD, BLOOMFIELD, CARLISLE, CEDAR FALLS, CENTERVILLE, CHARITON, CORNING, CORYDON, CRESTON, DES MOINES, DYSART, EARLHAM, FONTANELLE, GLADBROOK, GREENFIELD, GRINNELL, HUMESTON, INDIANOLA, KNOXVILLE, LAMONI, LENOX, LEON, MARSHALLTOWN, MOUNT AYR, NEW MARKET, NEWTON, NORWALK, OSCEOLA, OSKALOOSA, OTTUMWA, PELLA, PERRY, SEYMOUR, STUART, TAMA, TOLEDO, TRAER, WATERLOO, WAUKEE, AND WINTERSET. * PRIMARY THREATS INCLUDE... SCATTERED DAMAGING WINDS LIKELY WITH ISOLATED SIGNIFICANT GUSTS TO 75 MPH POSSIBLE. SCATTERED LARGE HAIL LIKELY WITH ISOLATED VERY LARGE HAIL EVENTS TO 3 INCHES IN DIAMETER POSSIBLE. A TORNADO OR TWO POSSIBLE.