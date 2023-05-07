 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 198 REMAINS VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT
TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 25 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL IOWA

DALLAS                JASPER                MARSHALL
POLK                  POWESHIEK             TAMA

IN NORTHEAST IOWA

BLACK HAWK

IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA

APPANOOSE             CLARKE                DECATUR
LUCAS                 MADISON               MAHASKA
MARION                MONROE                RINGGOLD
UNION                 WARREN                WAYNE

IN SOUTHEAST IOWA

DAVIS                 WAPELLO

IN SOUTHWEST IOWA

ADAIR                 ADAMS                 CASS
TAYLOR

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ADAIR, ADEL, ALBIA, ALLERTON,
ATLANTIC, BEDFORD, BLOOMFIELD, CARLISLE, CEDAR FALLS,
CENTERVILLE, CHARITON, CORNING, CORYDON, CRESTON, DES MOINES,
DYSART, EARLHAM, FONTANELLE, GLADBROOK, GREENFIELD, GRINNELL,
HUMESTON, INDIANOLA, KNOXVILLE, LAMONI, LENOX, LEON,
MARSHALLTOWN, MOUNT AYR, NEW MARKET, NEWTON, NORWALK, OSCEOLA,
OSKALOOSA, OTTUMWA, PELLA, PERRY, SEYMOUR, STUART, TAMA, TOLEDO,
TRAER, WATERLOO, WAUKEE, AND WINTERSET.

* PRIMARY THREATS INCLUDE...

SCATTERED DAMAGING WINDS LIKELY WITH ISOLATED SIGNIFICANT GUSTS
TO 75 MPH POSSIBLE.
SCATTERED LARGE HAIL LIKELY WITH ISOLATED VERY LARGE HAIL EVENTS
TO 3 INCHES IN DIAMETER POSSIBLE.
A TORNADO OR TWO POSSIBLE.

Center Point Historical Society opens Depot Museum for the year

  • 0

CENTER POINT, Iowa (KWWL) - The Center Point Historical Society opened the doors of the Depot Museum for the first time this year on Sunday with a celebration. Celebrating the 100th birthday of their restored piano "Warfield."

This year, the museum is living by the theme "Time Travel: Planes, Trains, and Automobiles." Featuring many different model airplanes, cars, and prints. Museum secretary Sharron Hannen hopes they're able to branch out and attract more visitors in this year than in years past. 

The museum already has a list of events planned out for the year. Including:

  • May 21 at 2 p.m.: Talk with Marion historian David Wendell as he explains the time pilot Charles Lindbergh landed in Linn County 100 years ago.
  • June 4 at 2 p.m.:  Coggon farmer Harry Kintzle will visit the museum to talk about his many years of flying 

The museum is open every Sunday from 2-5 p.m. through October 29th.

You can learn more about the museum here.

