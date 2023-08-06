Celtic Cruise Motorcycle Rally beats the rain to help end the 17th annual Iowa Irish Fest

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - No amount of rain was going to stop Iowa Irish Fest from having a rocking final day Sunday to close its 17th year in downtown Waterloo.
The day began with a variety of activities for everyone to still enjoy including watching blacksmith demonstrations and take a ride from Waterloo to Dike and Shell Rock on the Celtic Cruise Motorcycle Rally.
Prior to the ride, founding organizers Shawn and Heather Mulcahy announced to the crowd that this would be their last year hosting the ride. Shawn informing everyone that they are moving to Arizona. While they are departing, others will continue to lead the ride at future Iowa Irish Fests. Committee members Greg and Angie Hunt will be taking over.
The rain did impact the rest of the day slightly. Some musical acts were moved up in the schedule to avoid as much of the rain as possible.
Iowa Irish Fest Director Chad Shipman says despite the weather he feels they had another successful year bringing in near 2019 totals when 49,000 people came to Irish Fest. His hope is one day to have 60,000 people fill up downtown Waterloo over the course of the three-day event.
He says the event isn't possible without the support from the community and that its events like Iowa Irish Fest that help grow the community and popularity of Waterloo and the Cedar Valley.
"It brings people down to Waterloo." Shipman said. "And they come not only for the fest but we have people that come to town that go to the theme park, they go to the casino, they're going out in you know restaurants and so forth and shopping in the area as well."
Iowa Irish Fest is already planning for 2024 and hope to make it bigger and better than this years for everyone to enjoy.