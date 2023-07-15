Celebrating "A Slice of Summer" at Waverly Heritage Days

Weather Alert

...The Iowa DNR has issued an Air Quality Alert for fine particulate pollution, which is in effect for all of Iowa Through Noon Monday... Smoke from wildfires in Alberta and British Columbia continues to sit across Iowa. Air quality is expected to improve statewide by Monday morning, with smoke clearing from north to south starting Sunday evening through Monday morning. The DNR recommends that people reduce long or intense activities, and take more breaks during outdoor activities until air quality conditions improve. The recommendation is especially pertinent to individuals with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teenagers, and outdoor workers. People in these categories should consider rescheduling or moving outdoor activities indoors.