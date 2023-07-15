Celebrating "A Slice of Summer" at Waverly Heritage Days

WAVERLY, Iowa (KWWL) - The city of Waverly is displaying "a slice of summer" this weekend as the theme for their 36th annual Waverly Heritage Days celebration. Dedicated to offering Waverly and the surrounding area a festival of activities that promote the city's heritage, talents, and its citizens.
Beginning in 1987, Waverly Heritage Days started out as an October festival called "Heritagefest" before a more permanent name and seasonal change took over in 1996 and it became a main stay in the city thanks to the support of community members and volunteers that help put on activities.
Waverly Heritage Days wraps up Sunday but there's still plenty of activities to enjoy. The day begins with a pancake breakfast at the Waverly Municipal Airport at 7 a.m., a disc golf workshop, a tour of the Ira Sturdevant Historical House, and live musical performances at Kohlmann Park
